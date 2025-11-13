Cameroon Star Mbeumo Wins PFA Fans’ Player Of The Month Award For October

Bryan Mbeumo has won the Professional Football Association (PFA) Fans’ Player of the Month award for October.

United dislcosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“Bryan Mbeumo has picked up another award as he prepares for Cameroon’s do-or-die World Cup tie against DR Congo.

“The Reds forward has added the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month trophy to the two he has already won for his exploits in October.

“He scooped our own monthly prize, for the second time already since joining from Brentford in the summer, and also the Premier League award for the same period.

“Team-mate Senne Lammens was one of the other nominees for the PFA Fans’ accolade but Bryan’s spectacular performances against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion earned him the nod.

“Bryan’s primary focus, at the moment, is on ensuring Cameroon earn a place at next summer’s World Cup finals.

“After finishing second in their qualifying group, behind Cape Verde, the Indomitable Lions must beat DR Congo, and also the victors from the other play-off between Nigeria and Gabon, in order to reach the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“The neutral tie, being played in Morocco, kicks off at 19:00 GMT and Mbeumo is one of the key figures for his country.

“The task in reaching Sunday’s final has been made harder by an injury crisis engulfing Cameroon, including keeper Andre Onana, who is on loan at Trabzonspor from United.

“Andre is reportedly a major doubt after being forced to withdraw from training. Influential colleagues Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Danny Namaso and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are definitely out.

“Coach Rigobert Song will need to galvanise his side for a first meeting with DR Congo since 2015, with their opponents bidding to reach their second World Cup tournament, after qualifying as Zaire in 1974.”



