    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen Leads Attack; Fredrick, Lookman, Chukwueze Start For Super Eagles Vs Gabon

    Super Eagles

    Eric Chelle has unveiled his starting line-up for the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Panthers of Gabon, reports Completesports.com.

    Chelle made two changes to the side that defeated the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 last month.

    As expected, Chippa United shot stopper Stanley Nwabali will be in goal.

    Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi will be the two full-backs.

    Calvin Bassey will pair Benjamin Fredrick at the heart of the team’s defence.

    Chelle once again opted for a two-man midfield of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.

    Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman returned to the starting line-up after missing the game against Benin due to suspension.

    Samuel Chukwueze will play from the right- wing.

    Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen will lead the attack alongside Jerome Akor.

    Super Eagles X1 Vs Gabon

    Nwabali

    Osayi-Samuel
    Fredrick
    Bassey
    Sanusi

    Ndidi
    Iwobi

    Lookman
    Chukwueze
    Akor
    Osimhen

