2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen Leads Attack; Fredrick, Lookman, Chukwueze Start For Super Eagles Vs Gabon

Eric Chelle has unveiled his starting line-up for the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Panthers of Gabon, reports Completesports.com.
Chelle made two changes to the side that defeated the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 last month.
As expected, Chippa United shot stopper Stanley Nwabali will be in goal.
Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi will be the two full-backs.
Calvin Bassey will pair Benjamin Fredrick at the heart of the team’s defence.
Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: Iwobi Set For 90th Super Eagles Appearance Vs Gabon
Chelle once again opted for a two-man midfield of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.
Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman returned to the starting line-up after missing the game against Benin due to suspension.
Samuel Chukwueze will play from the right- wing.
Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen will lead the attack alongside Jerome Akor.
Super Eagles X1 Vs Gabon
Nwabali
Osayi-Samuel
Fredrick
Bassey
Sanusi
Ndidi
Iwobi
Lookman
Chukwueze
Akor
Osimhen
By Adeboye Amosu