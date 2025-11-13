2026 WCQ Playoffs: Osimhen Leads Attack; Fredrick, Lookman, Chukwueze Start For Super Eagles Vs Gabon

Eric Chelle has unveiled his starting line-up for the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Panthers of Gabon, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle made two changes to the side that defeated the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 last month.

As expected, Chippa United shot stopper Stanley Nwabali will be in goal.

Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi will be the two full-backs.

Calvin Bassey will pair Benjamin Fredrick at the heart of the team’s defence.

Chelle once again opted for a two-man midfield of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman returned to the starting line-up after missing the game against Benin due to suspension.

Samuel Chukwueze will play from the right- wing.

Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen will lead the attack alongside Jerome Akor.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Gabon

Nwabali

Osayi-Samuel

Fredrick

Bassey

Sanusi

Ndidi

Iwobi

Lookman

Chukwueze

Akor

Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu



