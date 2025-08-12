Close Menu
    CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B Group Opponents Senegal, Congo Play 1-1

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles B Group D opponents at this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) played 1-1 in their second fixture on Tuesday.

    Senegal went into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win against the Super Eagles B.

    On their part Congo had to come from behind to settle for a 1-1 draw with Sudan.

    In Tuesday’s encounter, Congo took the lead in the 19th minute through Moussavou.

    But with eight minutes left Senegal equalised thanks to Layousse Samb’s strike.

    The draw means Senegal remain top of the group on four points while Congo are second on two points.

    Meanwhile, the Super Eagles B will hope to get their campaign back on track when they face Sudan on Tuesday evening.


