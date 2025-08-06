CHAN 2024: We Will Be Ready For Home Eagles — Sudan Coach Appiah

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah says his team will be ready for their next Group D encounter against the home-based Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Appiah’s side played out a 1-1 draw against Congo in their first Group D game at the 2024 African Nations Championship on Tuesday.

The Sudanese were coasting to victory before the Congolese struck late to salvage a point.

Ready For The Crucial Clash

Appiah declared that his team will prepare hard for the clash with Eric Chelle’s side.

“We have a week to prepare. That gives me a chance to adjust the team and improve things. We’ll work on our weaknesses and come back stronger against Nigeria.” Appiah told CAFonline.

“The fight is still on, and we’re determined to make a strong comeback.”

The Group D encounter will hold at the Amman Stadium, Zanzibar next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



