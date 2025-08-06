Done Deal: Nigerian Forward Completes Move To MLS Club Real Salt Lake

Major League Soccer, MLS, club Real Salt Lake have announced the signing of Nigerian forward Victor Olatunji.

Olatunji linked up with Real Salt Lake from Czech First Division club Sparta Prague.

The 25-year-old penned a three-year contract with the option of another year.

The striker scored 20 goals in 93 appearances across all competitions for Sparta Prague.

He will jersey number 17 at his new club.

Ready For A Fresh Start

Olatunji is looking forward to making a big impact at Real Salt Lake.

“I very much look forward to playing in Utah and in America,” Olatunji told the club’s official website.

“I have seen and heard good things about Real Salt Lake, the whole setup, and this inspires me to be here today.

“I am excited to meet the fans, they are very important to every club and ours can now expect me to play my hardest, bring hard work and desire to the game, and I also hope to help my team with goals and assists and whatever is asked of me.”

Warm Welcome For Olatunji

The striker is highly rated at his new club, and much is expected from him.

“We are excited to welcome Victor to Utah, another move we’ve been working on for some time,” said RSL’s Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid.

“Victor’s speed, strength and intelligence in the box should allow him to fit into our attack.”

By Adeboye Amosu



