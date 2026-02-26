Chelle Breaks Silence on Marseille Managerial Rumours

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has responded to recent speculation linking him with the Olympic Marseille managerial position, Completesports.com reports.

Chelle revealed that his agent proposed him to the Ligue 1 giants, but he did not have any personal contact with the club.

Chelle On Marseille Job Link

“ I had absolutely no contact with the OM management ,” Chelle said in an interview with the podcast ” Histoires de foot” (Football Stories).

” I signed with an agency with the aim of developing and growing as a coach. My agents decided to sound out some clubs in Europe, particularly in France.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Footballers Ranked – Data Reveals Best Passers In Europe’s Top Five Leagues

” At that time, OM was looking for a coach. My agency contacted the club to offer me the position. We didn’t do anything further. Shortlist or no shortlist, I had no contact whatsoever.

“Afterwards, you’d have to ask my agent if I was on a list or not. Since I’m from the region, I talked with a few friends who asked me if I’d be interested.

” I’m an OM supporter, and if someone asks me if I’d like it, of course. But under no circumstances did I ask for any publicity about it. With social media, it just blew up .”

Chelle was appointed Super Eagles head coach on a two-year contract in January 2025.

The Malian guided the Super Eagles to third position at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu



