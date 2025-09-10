Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    You ‘ve To Fight’ — Chelle Reacts To Touchline Tussle With Broos

    Adeboye Amosu

    Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on the touchline spat with his Bafana Bafana’s counterpart Hugo Broos, reports Completesports.com.

    Both benches confronted each other during the second half of the keenly contested encounter played at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

    The match officials however stepped in to diffuse the tension.

    Read Also:‘It’s Normal’ — Broos On Clash With Super Eagles Bench

    Chelle claimed that what happened was normal in a football game.

    “There is tension. You can say something badly and sometimes you’ve to fight, not a real fight, but you need to manage it,” Chelle said during his interaction with the media after the game.

    ” Sometimes it is difficult because of the pressure. This’s normal when both benches want to win. You know every decision of the referee, one of the benches isn’t agreeing with it. This is football.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


