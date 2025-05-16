Chelsea Unveil New Home Kit For 2025/2026 Season

Chelsea have unveiled their new home kit for the 2025-26 season, which has been designed as a loving ode to London, the city that the club have called home since their formation in 1905.

Having experimented with several high-concept kits in recent years, the Blues have played their latest home jersey with a relatively straight bat and created a straightforward, all-blue number that features a graphic inspired by local landmarks.

Indeed, the angular graphic visible in the fabric of their new home jersey is an abstract patchwork of various architectural features that decorate nearby buildings of interest — most notably the pillared Victorian facade of the Chelsea Old Town Hall, which is situated just along the King’s Road from Stamford Bridge.

Also Read: Madrid React To Barcelona’s La Liga Title Win

In that way, the club’s local environs have been woven into the shirts that Chelsea will wear both in the Premier League and, they hope, Europe next season, so that they might always proudly represent their particular corner of the bustling English capital. The red-and-white trim also offers a nostalgic nod, with the Blues having regularly turned out in similar color palettes throughout the 1980s and ’90s.

Fittingly, the launch video features several Chelsea players including Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández and siblings Reece James and Lauren James, as well as cameos from a couple of celebrity Blues fans in rapper Central Cee and Madness frontman Suggs.

ESPN



