Madrid React To Barcelona’s La Liga Title Win

Real Madrid have sent congratulatory message to rivals Barcelona who were crowned La Liga champions on Thursday.

The Catalan giants defeated rivals Espanyol 2-0 to land their 28th Spanish league topflight title.

Star winger Lamine Yamal was the star of the game as he scored and also provided the assist for the second goal.

Commenting on Barcelona’s league triumph Madrid wrote on their X handle:”Congratulations to @FCBarcelona on their 2024–2025 LaLiga title.”

Barcelona have now secured their third title this season after already landing the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

The Blaugranas sealed all the trophies at the expense of Madrid.

Despite Madrid’s late win over Mallorca on Wednesday night, Hansi Flick’s side knew victory at the RCDE Stadium would secure them the championship with two games remaining.

After a goalless first half, Yamal broke the deadlock shortly after the restart with a stunning strike.

Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera was shown a straight red card for striking out at Yamal in the closing stages before Lopez wrapped up Barcelona’s win in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Meanwhile, before the match, several people were reported to have been injured in an incident outside the stadium, where a driver appeared to lose control and a car went into the crowd.

According to Spanish media, an announcement was made over the public address system inside the ground saying the situation was under control with no serious injuries, while some Espanyol fans behind one of the goals had left the stands, feeling the match should not be played.

RTE



