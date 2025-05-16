NPFL: Rangers Dismiss Exit Rumours Surrounding GM Ezeaku

The hierarchy of Rangers International have poured cold water on suggestions that Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of the seven-time Nigerian champions, is on the verge of stepping down from his role, Completesports.com reports.

The young club boss assumed the pinnacle of Rangers’ administrative leadership in 2023, with the club clinching their seventh domestic league title in his first term as the Flying Antelopes’ boss.

However, speculation emerged last week that Barrister Ezeaku is considering stepping down from his top managerial role at Rangers. The development caught many by surprise, given the numerous reforms the youthful administrator has introduced, including key partnerships and developmental initiatives.

Completesports.com made efforts to confirm or debunk the strong speculations. However, Ezeaku has not responded to multiple calls placed to his mobile phone. Similarly, he has not replied to messages sent to his WhatsApp.

A member of the Rangers management, Norbert Okolie, who heads the club’s Media and Communications Department, responded to Completesports.com enquiries on Wednesday, dismissing the speculation as mere “mischief” and “fabricated lies from the pit of hell”.

“There’s no truth whatsoever in that speculation,” Okolie said, with firm confidence.

“Our GM has spoken to no one about whether he is stepping down. And nobody – not even from the government that owns and funds the team – has at any time raised questions about the GM’s future with the club.

“So, whatever you hear or read about our GM stepping down or being asked to resign is nothing but a tissue of lies from the pit of hell. There’s absolutely nothing like that,” the Rangers spokesman emphatically declared.

By Sab Osuji



