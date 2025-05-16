NPFL: ‘Despite Poor League Season, Rangers Will Make Amends with Federation Cup’ — Obaje

Rangers forward Godwin Obaje has admitted it wasn’t a pleasant NPFL campaign for the Flying Antelopes in the outgoing 2024/2025 season, but he remains optimistic that the President Federation Cup offers a chance for the seven-time Nigerian champions to lay their hands on silverware this term, Completesports.com reports.

“Football is like that. Sometimes it doesn’t go the way you planned,” Obaje told Completesports.com on Thursday evening.

“It wasn’t the best of seasons for us. As defending champions, we wanted to do much better, but then, this is football — it doesn’t always go your way.

“But thank God we’re in the Federation Cup semi-finals. Hopefully, we’ll make amends and see if we can still end the season with something.”

Obaje is Rangers’ second-highest goalscorer in the campaign with eight goals, two behind the club’s leading scorer, Saviour Isaac, who has scored ten.

The 29-year-old former FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Plateau United striker told Completesports.com he was pleased with his goals and assists, but lamented that they fell short of helping the club to a league title finish.

“I’m happy with my goal contributions and assists, but unfortunately, we still couldn’t finish in the top three. Some days are like that. Thank God the FA Cup semi-final is in front of us. Let’s see if we can get something for ourselves this season through that,” Obaje stated.

Rangers lost six home games and drew two at the Cathedral this term. They are currently 8th in the table with 52 points after the conclusion of matchday 37 fixtures.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side will face Kwara United in the President Federation Cup final this weekend as they make a firm push for possible Cup success.

By Sab Osuji



