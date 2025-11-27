Close Menu
    Crystal Palace Boss Demands More From Uche

    Adeboye Amosu

    Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has challenged Christantus Uche to work harder if he wanted to get more game time, reports Completesports.com.

    Uche joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from LaLiga club, Getafe this summer.

    The 22-year-old has made five appearances across all competitions for London club.

    The Nigeria international has yet to register a goal or an assist since his arrival at the Selhurst Park.

    The likes of Ismaila Sarr, Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada are ahead of him in the pecking order.

    Palace are reportedly considering sending the midfielder back to Getafe in January.

    Oliver Glasner has now opened up on his conversation with the player.

    “I told him (Uche), ‘You arrived on deadline day without pre-season to a team that was at that time 19 games unbeaten, so you can’t expect to be starter immediately,” Glasner said ahead of his side’s UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Strasbourg.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

