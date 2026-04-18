Defiant De Zerbi Backs Spurs To Avoid Relegation After Disappointing Draw With Brighton

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi said his side are “not finished yet” despite a bitterly disappointing 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday to leave them mired in the Premier League relegation zone.

Spurs twice took the lead in front of passionate home fans and Xavi Simons’ wonderful strike in the 77th minute appeared to have earned a precious three points as the clock ticked down.

But wild scenes of joy among the fans turned to disbelief when Georginio Rutter slotted home to ensure the spoils were shared at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The result left Spurs 18th in the Premier League, one point behind West Ham and two behind Nottingham Forest with five games remaining.

The spectre of a first relegation since 1977 looms large for last season’s Europa League winners, who are ranked by Deloitte as the ninth richest club in the world.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.74 1xbet X Draw 3.8 1xbet Tottenham Hotspur 2.063 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Wolverhampton win Tottenham Hotspur has lost 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Wolverhampton. Under 3.5 goals 9 of the last 15 Wolverhampton's matches ended with less than 3.5 goals. Wolverhampton -0.5 In 9 of the last 15 Premier League matches, Tottenham Hotspur has lost by at least 1 goals.

Former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi, taking charge of his first home game, admitted the draw felt like a defeat but said his team had the quality to win all five of their remaining games.

“It’s not finished yet, we have another five games, it’s tough,” he said (via France 24).

“Everyone of us knows it’s a tough moment, it’s a difficult situation, but we have another five games, 15 points.

“And this team is able to win five games in a row.”



