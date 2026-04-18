EPL: Cunha’s Solitary Goal Secures Victory Vs Chelsea

Matheus Cunha’s first-half goal was enough to secure a vital victory for the Red Devils against Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Fernandes set up Cunha in the first half for the only goal of the game, taking advantage of a temporary player advantage and punishing Chelsea’s sloppy defending.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Brighton & Hove Albion 2.58 1xbet X Draw 3.84 1xbet Chelsea FC 2.723 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS Yes In 7 of the last 10 Chelsea Football Club's away matches, both teams scored. Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club win Chelsea Football Club has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club. Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, Chelsea Football Club has lost by at least 1 goals.

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Twice, Chelsea were denied by the woodwork, first in the 56th minute and again in the 67th minute. Both attempts were similar as a whipped-in ball from the right side would find the the waiting heads of Liam Delap and Wesley Fofana, respectively.



The away side held out bravely despite a barrage of corners and free kicks for Chelsea and took a massive step towards qualifying for the Champions League next season.



Man United move onto 58 points, 10 more than sixth-place Chelsea in the race for a top-five place and a berth in the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea have 15 points left to claim on the season.



