Lookman’s Goal Not Enough As Sociedad Edge Out Atletico On Penalties To Win Fourth Copa del Rey Title

Ademola Lookman was on target in the Copa del Rey final which was not enough as Atletico Madrid lost on penalty shootout to Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Sociedad beat Atletico 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time, with their goalkeeper Unai Marrero saving two spot kicks to help his side win the trophy for the fourth time.
It was Lookman’s third goal in the Copa del Rey and his seventh strike in all competitions in this campaign.
Atletico twice came from behind. Ander Barrenetxea put Sociedad ahead after 14 seconds but Lookman equalised in the 19th minute with a low left foot strike inside the box.
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Mikel Oyarzabal put Sociedad back in front with a penalty on the stroke of halftime after Atletico keeper committed a foul off a setpiece.
Former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez then drew Atletico level with seven minutes remaining to force the game to extra-time.
Atletico’s only hope of landing silverware this season is in the UEFA Champions League where they will face Arsenal in the semi-final.
When they faced the Premier League leaders in the group stage of the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s men triumphed 4-0.
In La Liga, Atletico are in fourth position on 57 points after 31 games played.
By James Agberebi