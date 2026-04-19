Galatasaray Boss Explains Osimhen’s Absence In Win Over Gençlerbirliği

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has explained the reason behind his decision to leave out Victor Osimhen from the matchday squad for Saturday’s victory at Gençlerbirliği.

Osimhen was part of the travelling squad but didn’t get the chance to feature in the game.

The Nigeria international joined his teammates in training during the week after missing Galatasaray’s previous three league games due to an arm injury.

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Buruk On Osimhen

Buruk declared that the player was still feeling the effects of recent physical strain and needed to be managed carefully to prevent any further setbacks.

The gaffer is however confident the 27-year-old will be available for Galatasaray’s next league game against title rivals Fenerbahçe.

“Osimhen took part in certain parts of training. After those sessions, he experienced some fatigue,” Buruk was quoted by Sporx.

“Coach Yener, Osimhen, and I spoke about it. We didn’t find it appropriate for him to be in the squad this week. We can look ahead to the next cup match and see how many minutes he can play. Of course, he will be able to play in the Fenerbahçe match.’”

By Adeboye Amosu



