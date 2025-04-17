Dessers, Balogun Feature As Bilbao End Rangers’ Europa League Campaign

Nigeria internationals Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun were in action for Rangers who were dumped out of this season’s UEFA Europa League by Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

In the semi-final second leg, Bilbao triumphed 2-0 to go through on a 2-0 aggregate scoreline.





Dessers played for 90 minutes while Balogun was taken off five minutes into the second half.

Thursday’s fixture was Dessers’ 12th appearance, with three goals and two assists in this season’s Europa League.

For Balogun, he appeared in his seventh Europa League fixture for the Gers.

Bilbao took the lead four minutes into first half stoppage time before Nico Williams added the second goal 10 minutes from the end of the encounter.

In Germany, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 thanks to Dominic Solanke’s 43rd minute penalty.

The result means Tottenham progressed into the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.



