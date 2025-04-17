Crystal Palace Interested In Onyeka

Crystal Palace are interested in Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is currently on loan at Bundesliga club, Augsburg.





The 27-year-old has made 26 league appearances for Jess Thorup’s side.

Onyeka is expected to return to Brentford at the end of the season, with Augsburg not ready to sign him permanently.

According to Africa Foot, Crystal Palace are linning up a move for the defensive midfielder.

The player linked up with Brentford from Danish outfit, FC Midtylland in July 2021.

He has scored one goal and provided four assists in 69 league appearances for the Bees.



