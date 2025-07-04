Done Deal: Onuachu Moves To Trabzonspor On Permanent Transfer

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has joined Trabzonspor on a permanent transfer from Southampton.

Trabzonspor signed the lanky striker for a €5.6 million ($6.6 million).

It was a significant loss for Southampton, who signed the tall hitman for €18m from Belgian Pro League side, KRC Genk in January 2023.

Onuachu is returning to familiar territory following his impressive loan stint with Trabzonspor in the 2023/24 season.

The 31-year-old netted 17 times in 25 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig side during that spell.

He managed four goals, and one assist in 25 league outings for Southampton last term.

Trabzonspor finished in third position in the Turkish top-flight last season.

Fatih Tekke’s side will take on Kocaelispor in their opening fixture of the season on Sunday, 10 August.

By Adeboye Amosu



