Serie A Club Parma Open Talks To Sign Nigerian Midfielder

Parma have opened talks with Sky Bet Championship club Watford to sign Tom Dele-Bashiru, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru featured regularly for the Hornets last season under manager Michael Carrick.

The former Flying Eagles playmaker registered four goals in 27 league appearances for the London club.

Watford are ready to sell the former Reading player for the right fee, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Hornets,and is not ready to sign an extension.

Watford are willing to do a deal for around £8m.

Dele-Bashiru joined Watford on a free transfer in July 2019 after severing ties with Manchester City.

His younger brother, Fisayo is currently on the books of another Serie A club, Lazio.

By Adeboye Amosu




