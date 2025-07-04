Ndidi May Leave Leicester City For Everton --Ex-Man United Chief Scout

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will leave Leicester City this summer to potentially join Everton.



In a chat with Football Insider, Brown stated that Everton are keen on signing Ndidi after monitoring his performances for the Foxes last season in the Premier League.



“Everton are considering signing Wilfred Ndidi and he’s a very solid player,” Brown told Football Insider.



“They have had scouts watching his performances and he is been one of Leicester City’s better players.

“It’s a move I expect Ndidi will be open to as well, the chance to get back into the Premier League after getting relegated with Leicester.



“I expect Everton to make an attempt to bring him in the club ahead of [others likes Real Betis and Man United].



“Either way, it looks like Ndidi is definitely leaving Leicester [this summer].”



Known for his interceptions, recoveries, and ground coverage, Ndidi was one of the few shining lights at King Power Stadium.



The Foxes face an uphill task to keep hold of their prized asset. The Nigerian signed a new three-year contract at the club only last summer, but the deal includes an escape clause. Following Leicester’s relegation, Ndidi is now available for a £9 million fee.



