Don’t Sign Osimhen, Stick With Jackson — Andre Flo Advises Chelsea

Former Chelsea forward Tore Andre Flo has advised his former club to stick with Nicolas Jackson instead of signing Victor Osimhen.

The Blues are expected to bring in a new striker at the end of the season.

The Nigeria international has been linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge after Senegal international Nicolas Jackson struggled for consistent form again this season.

The 26-year-old has thrived on loan at Galatasaray, netting 31 times and providing seven assists in 36 outings across all competitions.

Despite his impressive scoring form, Andre Flo believed Chelsea should put their trust in Jackson.

“It’s so difficult to be sure on anything, because we know Osimhen has a phenomenal scoring record, but he hasn’t played in the Premier League. If I was Chelsea or Enzo Maresca, I would stick with Jackson at the moment,” Andre Flo told Goldenpanda.

“Osimhen, I know he’s a super striker, but there’s been a lot of question as to why he’s not at his original club. What happened there? Why did he leave Napoli? I don’t really know. I really want the players Chelsea already have to really, really work for the team, be good team players.”

“That’s what Chelsea need. Someone who’s really working for the team. Rightly or wrongly, there are some question marks about Osimhen’s attitude and personality. That would be a worry for me.”

By Adeboye Amosu



