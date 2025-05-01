Shearer: Partey’s Return Could Be Arsenal’s Game-Changer In UCL 2nd Leg Vs PSG

Alan Shearer believes Thomas Partey will make a huge difference in the second leg of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Shearer, 54, stated that the result going into the return leg would still be tied at 0–0 if the midfielder had played at the Emirates.

As Mikel Arteta’s team failed to find the same attacking rhythm that allowed them to dismantle Real Madrid in the quarter-final, Ousmane Dembélé gave PSG an early goal to secure a 1–0 lead ahead of the second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

According to Football365, Shearer thinks it will be difficult for Arsenal to win the match away from home, but Partey, who was suspended for the first leg, will make a “huge difference”, arguing that the midfielder would have prevented PSG’s goal had he been available on Tuesday.

Shearer was asked on The Rest Is Football podcast by Gary Lineker what Arsenal need to do to reach the Champions League final.

“Well, they’ll have Thomas Partey back — that’ll be a huge difference,” said Shearer, to which Lineker replied: “That’s a good point.”

Shearer continued: “If Partey is playing last (Tuesday) night, I don’t think Dembélé gets that space he had for that goal. I think Partey would have been in that position.

“They were — with it being so early on — in two minds, whether the centre-half should go in tight with him, and they just didn’t get the press right.

“PSG, with their quality, beat the press with ease, and it was brilliant the way they did it.

“I really don’t think that happens if Partey is playing, and that will be a huge difference next week.”

Partey has been a crucial figure for Arsenal this season, with his ability to break up opposition play, excellent reading of the game, and shielding the defensive line.

The Ghana international has made 47 appearances across all competitions this season for the Gunners, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

By Habeeb Kuranga



