UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
BAY
-
INT
-
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
ARS
-
RMA
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
A-League MenA-League Men
11 APR 09:35
MCI
-
BRI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
11 APR 18:45
RCL
-
REI
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 05:00
WEL
-
VIC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 07:00
SYD
-
AUC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 09:35
NEW
-
CCM
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 11:45
PER
-
ADE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
13 APR 07:00
WSW
-
WUN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
    Nigeria National Teams

    Dosu: Too Early To Criticize Eric Chelle’s Tactics With Eagles

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has disclosed that it will be too early for anyone to criticize Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s tactics against Zimbabwe in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

    Recall that Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.


    While some Nigerians faulted Chelle’s tactical switch of position for some players, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that he can’t question his tactical approach to the game.

    Read Also: Orban: I Will Work Hard To Help Hoffenheim Escape Relegation

    “I don’t think it will be fair to start criticizing Eric Chelle’s tactics against Zimbabwe. He is the head coach, and he knows what is best for him to get a good result.

    “Fine, the result didn’t go as expected, but then, Nigerians would have sung his praises if the team had won too.

    “Whatever the case may be, I believe he would have learned one or two things ahead of other subsequent matches. We can only support him to qualify the Super Eagles to the 2026 World Cup.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

