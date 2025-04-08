Dosu: Too Early To Criticize Eric Chelle’s Tactics With Eagles

Former Nigerian international Dosu Joseph has disclosed that it will be too early for anyone to criticize Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s tactics against Zimbabwe in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Recall that Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.





While some Nigerians faulted Chelle’s tactical switch of position for some players, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that he can’t question his tactical approach to the game.

Read Also: Orban: I Will Work Hard To Help Hoffenheim Escape Relegation

“I don’t think it will be fair to start criticizing Eric Chelle’s tactics against Zimbabwe. He is the head coach, and he knows what is best for him to get a good result.

“Fine, the result didn’t go as expected, but then, Nigerians would have sung his praises if the team had won too.

“Whatever the case may be, I believe he would have learned one or two things ahead of other subsequent matches. We can only support him to qualify the Super Eagles to the 2026 World Cup.”



