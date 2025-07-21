Ebi Lauds Ideal Successor Plumptre

Former Super Falcons captain

Onome Ebi has expressed his admiration for Ashleigh Plumptre.

Ebi described Plumptre as her worthy successor in the Super Falcons.

The former Naija Ratels player wore jersey number 5 during his time with the Super Falcons.



Read Also:‘We’re Well Prepared’ — Madugu Declares Ahead Super Falcons Vs Banyana Banyana

Plumptre has inherited same number from the now retired defender.

Ebi and Plumptre were part of the Super Falcons squad to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She took to the social media to celebrate the Al Ittihad Ladies captain.

“Best replacement for my #5 jersey, which means a lot to me after 20 years. Same birthday 8 May, just a name change from Ebi to Plumptre ⚽️. 5. The energy, discipline, consistency, and dedication are almost the same . I am proud ⚽️. The Legacy continues ✅️,” she wrote on X.



