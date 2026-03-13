Ejuke Returns To Sevilla Training Ahead Barcelona Clash

Chidera Ejuke has returned to training at Sevilla ahead of this weekend’s clash with Barcelona, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke was initially doubtful for the game after missing training on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old however trained with his teammates on Thursday as they intensify preparations for the clash with the league leaders.

Sevilla will be away to Barcelona at the Spotify Nou Camp on Sunday.

Ejuke provided an assist in Sevilla’s 4-1 victory over the Blaugurana earlier in the season.

He has scored once and registered one assist in 22 league appearances for the Rojiblancos in the current campaign.

Matías Almeyda’s side sit in 14th position on the LaLiga table with 31 points from 27 games.

Barcelona will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the log with another win.



