Enyimba Set To Unveil New Technical Adviser Ayeni

Deji Ayeni will officially take charge of nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions next week, reports Completesports.com.

Lawrence Ukaegbu has been in temporary charge of the People’s Elephant since last month following the suspension of former technical adviser, Stanley Eguma.

Eguma was suspended due to the team’s poor run of form.

Ayeni will take charge of Enyimba from the second stanza of the 2025/26 season.

The 53-year-old previously managed Sunshine Stars and Akwa United.

He last managed Nigeria National League, NNL, outfit, Crown FC of Ogbomosho.

Enyimba will be up against Shooting Stars in their final game of the first stanza.

By Adeboye Amosu



