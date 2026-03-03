Ex-Lazio Star: I Would Love To See Osimhen Play In Premier League

Former Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to consider playing in the Premier League.



Recall that the Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a Premier League move across numerous transfer windows.



Despite playing in the Turkish Super Lig, Osimhen remains one of the world’s most coveted No. 9s, having hit an incredible 54 goals in 66 appearances for Gala so far.



In a chat with Footy Africa, the former Lazio star believed Osimhen will have broader chances if he joins a club in the Premier League.

“That would be a very good one for him, because there are characteristics of a club in Italy that are good choices to make.



“So, if Victor goes to clubs like Juventus, Inter Milan, AS Roma, those are clubs I would appreciate him to go to, because those are people who value the player who they have, and without any much problems. Although, you never can tell in the future what is going to happen.



“So, but for me, I would love to see Victor in an English club because that is where he can explore very good and that is more… he will have more broad chances, you know? And that’s one of the best leagues in the world, you know? So, I would love to see him there.



“But if Juventus comes for him and the conditions are okay, I just want to be sure that he has a very good condition, everything, all of his conditions are met, so he can be able to confidently play without any problems.



“So, for me, that would be amazing for him to play in Juventus. Juventus too is an amazing club for him to play too, but for me, England, is where I want to see. That’s where his talent belongs,” Onazi concluded.



