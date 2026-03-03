Lampard Provides Injury Update On Onyeka

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard is hopeful Frank Onyeka will be fit for his side’s next Sky Bet Championship game.

Onyeka picked up an injury in Coventry City’s home win over Stoke City last weekend.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Victor Torp in the 55th minute.

Lampard On Onyeka

Lampard believed the midfielder is suffering from fatigue.

“Yeah, I’m not sure. I think it’s a lot of fatigue and maybe a bit of a knock. He was struggling a bit so he had to come off,”Lampard told CoventryLive.

Onyeka rarely played for Brentford during the first half of the season, making just nine appearances for the Bees.

The 28-year-old also made eight appearances for Nigeria prior to his arrival at the CBS Arena.

The former FC Midtylland star has started four games since joining Coventry City.

On Playing Time

“Yeah, and I was aware of that,” said Lampard, who revealed that he did consider whether or not to start him against the Potters.

“There was a question about playing him, probably, physically, but the influence that he’s had so far meant that he started the game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



