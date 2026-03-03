Lookman Targets Copa del Rey Final Spot With Atlético

Ademola Lookman will aim to inspire Atlético Madrid to a Copa del Rey final berth when they take on Barcelona on Tuesday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Atlético Madrid head into the semi-final second leg tie in buoyant mood having won the first leg 4-0.

Lookman scored and registered an assist in the encounter.

The Nigeria international has so far provided two goals and two assists in two appearances for Diego Simeone’s side in the competition.

Atlético are aiming to reach their first Copa del Rey final since the 2012/13 season.

The Rojiblancos have lost just once in their last 11 competitive away matches.

Lookman have won only one major silverware at the club level – the UEFA Europa League during his time with Atalanta.

By Adeboye Amosu



