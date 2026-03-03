EXCLUSIVE: NPFL — Owumi Warns Clubs, Vows Zero Tolerance For ‘Hanky-Panky’ In Closing Stages

Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Nigeria Premier Football League, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the league body remains vigilant as the 2025/2026 NPFL season approaches its decisive stage.

With ten matches left on the fixtures, Owumi made it clear that the NPFL management, which has remained on top of affairs throughout the campaign, is even more determined to ensure there are no untoward incidents at this critical point of the season.

NPFL Intensifies Monitoring As Title Race Heats Up

“Every club knows the rules and that we (NPFL) are not bending in our strict adherence to the regulations guiding the league,” Owumi, a former Nigeria international, said when he spoke with Completesports.com on Tuesday morning.

“It’s either you play by the rules or get sanctioned in accordance with the laid-down frameworks of the league. We’re monitoring the situation with clear eyes.

“Everyone is happy that the league is running smoothly. We don’t want anything to the contrary. That’s why we are closely monitoring proceedings as the season gradually enters its crucial stage.”

Owumi: NPFL Will Sanction Any Club That Breaks The Rules

Owumi reiterated that compliance with league regulations remains non-negotiable, stressing that any club found culpable of misconduct would face the appropriate sanctions.

The former Sharks F.C. and Enugu Rangers winger, who later became General Manager of Rangers, emphasised that the integrity of the competition must be protected at all costs.

League Management Set To Unveil New Partners, Boost Visibility

Despite the season nearing its end, Owumi disclosed that the NPFL management is working to secure additional incentives to further enhance the league’s appeal and visibility.

“We are bringing in more partners to make the league more visible and attractive. In the coming weeks, Nigerians will hear and see more,” Owumi added.

The former Chairman of the defunct Nigeria Premier League (NPL) declined to provide details about the prospective partners but assured stakeholders that positive developments are imminent.

By Sab Osuji



