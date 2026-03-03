NPFL: Plateau United Survival Mission Tops Coach Ogunbote’s Agenda

Glenga Ogunbote, Head Coach of Plateau United, says his primary target is to ensure that the Tin City side avoid relegation to the second-tier domestic league, the Nigeria National League (NNL), Completesports.com reports.

Before arriving at Plateau United midway through the 2025/2026 campaign, Ogunbote was Head Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan. He previously had managerial spells at Enyimba (Aba), Sunshine Stars (Akure), Lobi Stars, Remo Stars and Rangers International (Enugu).

Ogunbote spoke on Monday in Kano after his team lost 1–2 to Barau FC in a Matchday 28 fixture of the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

Plateau United Suffer Late Setback In Kano

Vincent Temitope silenced the home fans with a fourth-minute goal for Plateau United. However, Barau FC drew level in the 38th minute through Henry Ezeonye, a mid-season acquisition from Kun Khalifat.

Stanley Oganbor ensured Barau FC claimed maximum points when he fired in the eventual winner three minutes before the final whistle.

Avoiding Relegation Remains Ogunbote’s Focus

Ogunbote, popularly called ‘Oracle’, told reporters during the post-match press conference that his objective remains unchanged.

“When I came, my target — which was also the club’s target before my arrival — was to ensure that Plateau United were not relegated. That has not changed,” Ogunbote said emphatically.

“That’s what I am doing at the moment,” he added with a broad smile.

Plateau United are now 12th on the table with 36 points, comfortably outside the relegation zone.

Ogunbote has overseen nine matches since his arrival, winning five, drawing two and losing two — a run that has lifted the club clear of immediate danger.

Plateau United Boss Blames Missed Chances, Late Carelessness

The experienced tactician lamented that, but for profligacy in front of goal and lapses in concentration, the result could have been different against Barau FC.

“The boys gave their all in the game. It was just that we were not lucky to have taken our chances. Otherwise, we would have taken the three points.

“But I think we were a bit careless in the latter part of the second half, during the closing stages. It was that carelessness that cost us the three points today.”

Psychological Boost Key To Plateau United Revival

When asked what he did differently upon arrival to spark improvement at Plateau United, Ogunbote stressed the importance of mental strength and belief.

“It was more of a psychological aspect — giving the players confidence and making them believe in themselves,” he explained.

By Sab Osuji



