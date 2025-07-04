Ex-Man United Star To Join Arteta’s Coaching Staff At Arsenal

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze is set to join Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff at Arsenal.

According to nytimes.com Heinze’s appointment comes after Carlos Cuesta departed Arsenal to become Parma’s new head coach.

Arteta and Heinze were team-mates at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2001-02 campaign.

At the start of this season, Arteta spoke about his time at PSG, saying: “The other inspirations were (Mauricio) Pochettino and Heinze, those two were next to me all the time, behind me, and they were guiding me in everything I had to do in my professional life, how I had to understand the game and they were inspirational to me.”

Heinze, 47, has held Coaching roles at Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz, Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United and Newell’s Old Boys, the club where he started his career, since retiring from playing in 2014.



His last head coaching position was at Newell’s, having departed in November 2023 following one year in charge.

Heinze’s playing career saw him win league titles at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Marseille as well as an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in Athens in 2004.

At international level he won 72 caps for his country and was a Copa America runner-up twice.

He will join a coaching staff team at Arsenal that includes assistant Albert Stuivenberg, set-piece coach Nico Jover, and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana. The three have all been at the club since 2021.

Arsenal Plotting For More Summer Signings

Meanwhile, Arsenal are hoping to make more signings as they plot to land silverware next season.

The club’s only signing so far his Kepa Arrizabalaga who they got from Chelsea for reported £5million.

The North London club are still in the market for a striker with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko being mentioned.

The North London club are still in the market for a striker with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko being mentioned.

Also, Arsenal are linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Crystal Palace FA Cup hero Eberechi Eze.



