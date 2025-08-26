Ex Watford Manager: Atalanta Must Learn To Forgive Lookman

Former Watford manager Giuseppe Sannino has appealed to Atalanta to forgive and reintegrate Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman back into the team.



Recall that the Nigerian international has been at the center of a drawn-out transfer saga after Inter Milan saw a €45 million bid rejected by Atalanta earlier this summer.



The 27-year-old reacted by submitting a transfer request, accusing the club of “breaking promises,” and even took a two-week unauthorized leave from training.

Reacting to the development, Sannino told Tutto Atalanta that the club needed Lookman more this ongoing season and should learn to settle their differences.



“I would always want Lookman,” Sannino told Tutto Atalanta.



“He’s been a pillar of the team. As a coach and as a club, I’d do anything to keep him.



“It’s normal for a young player to aspire to something better, but we have to try and convince him, because he’s a great player.”



