NPFL To Honour Ogunmodede, Anas In Abuja

Nasarawa United forward Anas Yusuf and Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede will be honoured by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, in Abuja next week Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Anas was top scorer in the NPFL last season with 17 goals.

Ogunmodede guided Remo Stars to win the title in the 2024/25 season.

Read Also:NPFL: Sani Abacha Stadium, Umuahia Risk Ban

NPFL chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye said the gesture is a pursuant to the board’s policy to promote excellence through the reward.

Elegbeleye said each of the award winners will be paid N1.5m and also presented with a commemorative plaque.

“It has been our policy to encourage players, coaches and the entire team to elevate the quality of our league football through outstanding performances,”he declared.

“We have consistently reward our best club richly and the highest goals scorers and best performing coach in conjunction with our investment partner, GTI Assets Management.”

By Adeboye Amosu



