EXCLUSIVE: I’m Proud To Play For Super Eagles, Can’t Wait To Make Competitive Debut — Agu

Felix Agu has said he is proud to represent Nigeria at the international level, Completesports.com reports.

Agu played for Germany twice at the U-20 level before before switching international allegiance.

The 25-year-old made his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup in London in May.

Agu Excited To Play For Super Eagles

“I’m really excited to be part of this team. It has been a wonderful experience for me. The guys have helped me settle down,” Agu told Completesports.com.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Won’t Disappoint Nigerians Again — Nwabali

“We had a good time together at the Unity Cup. We have a lot of quality in team, quality players, and can do great things together.”

Ready For The Task Ahead

Agu is part of the Super Eagles squad preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, and South Africa.

The 25-year-old is looking forward to playing his first competitive game for the three-time African champions.

” We are working hard for the upcoming games. We want to win because it is important for us,” added the Werder Bremen star.

“It will be great to play my first competitive game for Nigeria.”

By Adeboye Amosu



