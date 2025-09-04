2026 WCQ: Black Stars Slip Up After Disappointing Draw With Bottom Team Chad

Chad netted an 89th-minute equaliser to grab a surprise 1-1 draw against Black Stars of Ghana in African qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, BBC Sport reports.

It had looked like the West Africans would be going six points clear at the top of Group I following Jordan Ayew’s first-half tap in.

But Celestin Ecua drove forward and unleashed a left-footed shot from the edge of the area which took a big deflection past Black Stars keeper Benjamin Asare to the delight of the home crowd in N’Djamena.

Ghana should arguably have put the game out of sight before then, with both Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus sending chances off target.

The Black Stars remain well placed to secure back-to-back appearances at the World Cup finals, with a four-point advantage at the top of Group I.

Yet that lead could be cut later on Thursday, with third-placed Madagascar hosting Central African Republic (16:00 GMT) before second-placed Comoros face an away game against Mali (19:00 GMT).

Only the group winners are assured of a place at next year’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.



