EXCLUSIVE: Uwe Keen To Coach In Nigeria And ‘Give Back To Society’

Former Nigeria international Andrew Uwe has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is eager to take up a coaching role in Nigeria as part of his desire to give back to society.

The 59-year-old, who currently resides in Germany, holds a UEFA B Coaching Licence and says grassroots football development should be at the heart of Nigeria’s long-term football planning.

Uwe Eyes Coaching Return To Nigerian Football

Speaking from Germany, Uwe made it clear that he would welcome an opportunity to work in Nigeria’s football ecosystem if the chance presents itself.

“Yeah, if there’s an opportunity for me back home in Nigeria, why not?” Uwe rhetorically queried during an exclusive chat with Completesports.com.

“I’ve never hidden my interest in coaching in Nigeria. At a point, I applied for the coaching job of the junior (U-17) national team.”

Uwe Highlights Previous Coaching Experience

The former defender revealed that he already has hands-on experience within Nigerian football, having worked at club level in the past.

“I’ve also coached at Vandrezzer FC. So if such an opportunity comes again, why not — whether with any of the national teams or at league club level,” he said.

Uwe Passionate About Grassroots Development

Uwe stressed that grassroots football remains critical to the country’s future success, insisting he feels a personal responsibility to contribute.

“I’m a product of grassroots football and I can’t shy away from playing a role in that area of our football,” he added.

Former Flying Eagles Captain With World Cup Pedigree

Uwe captained Nigeria’s U-20 Flying Eagles at the 1985 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals held in Moscow, Russia, and also featured for clubs such as Leventis United and Iwuanyanwu Nationale during his playing career.

By Sab Osuji



