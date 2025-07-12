FIFA CWC Final: Heavyweights Chelsea, PSG Face-Off For Global Glory

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are set for a mouth-watering FIFA Club World Cup final showdown at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Both European giants are eyeing the coveted prize that grants the privilege of wearing a special champions’ badge on their shirts for the next four years — until the tournament’s next edition.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Chelsea ended the 2024–25 season on a high, winning nine of their last 11 matches. The Blues’ late surge secured a top-four finish in the Premier League and a UEFA Conference League title, courtesy of a 4-1 final victory over Spanish side Real Betis.

Enzo Maresca’s side have had an almost seamless Club World Cup campaign, winning all but one of their matches. Their only blemish was a 3-1 loss to Brazilian side Flamengo in the group stage.

Chelsea have Joao Pedro to thank after his brace on debut helped sink Fluminense in the semi-final, propelling the Blues to Sunday’s final.

The 2021 Champions League winners have scored 14 goals and conceded five in the tournament so far.

PSG have also been in scintillating form in 2025, completing a historic quadruple: UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions.

Luis Enrique’s men have kept their foot on the pedal despite their trophy haul, now aiming to add the Club World Cup crown to their collection.

In the semi-finals, PSG demolished 15-time UCL winners Real Madrid 4-0 in a one-sided affair.

The Parisians have won five of their six matches in the tournament, with their only loss coming against Botafogo — also in the group stage. They’ve kept five clean sheets, scored 16 goals, and conceded just once.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Chelsea and PSG have met eight times, all in the UEFA Champions League. PSG lead with three wins to Chelsea’s two, while three matches have ended in draws.

Their last meeting was in the round of 16, with PSG winning 4-2 on aggregate before being knocked out by Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Team News

Chelsea

Moises Caicedo has recovered from an ankle injury, offering Chelsea a timely boost. However, Enzo Maresca may be without other key players.

Benoit Badiashile is doubtful, while Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo are sidelined with muscular injuries. Noni Madueke is unlikely to feature due to his imminent transfer to Arsenal.

New signings Estevao and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are cup-tied and therefore ineligible for the final.

PSG

After being sent off against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez remain suspended.

Lucas Beraldo is expected to continue alongside captain Marquinhos in central defence following a strong showing against Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele is set to start again after scoring and assisting in the semi-final. The Ballon d’Or hopeful demonstrated his class with a standout performance against Xabi Alonso’s side.

Key Players Analysis

Chelsea

Pedro Neto has been a revelation in this tournament, scoring three goals — just one fewer than his total in 35 Premier League matches last season.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez have and Trevoh Chalobah also shone, with Fernandez scoring once and assisting three times.

PSG

Several PSG stars have impressed, including goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Ousmane Dembele.

However, Achraf Hakimi has arguably been the standout performer, scoring twice, providing two assists, and contributing to five clean sheets.

Probable Line-Ups

Chelsea:

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro; Christopher Nkunku

PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

By Habeeb Kuranga



