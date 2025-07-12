Al-Hilal Rival Galatasaray With New Osimhen Bid

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal have submitted a new bid for Victor Osimhen to rival Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

Al-Hilal are desparate to sign the Nigeria international this summer despite his preference for a move elsewhere.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

The Yellow and Reds want to sign him on a permanent transfer, but have continue to haggle with Napoli over the payment terms for the striker.

Release Clause

The €75m release clause in Osimhen’s contract valid for teams outside of Italy has expired.

Napoli are still holding out for the same fee which they expect to be paid in no more than two instalments

Galatasaray had a €70m bid rejected by Napoli this week, but are now prepared to spend €40m up front, and then pay the remaining €35m in instalments.

They are still awaiting Napoli’s response to their latest offer.

According to reports from Matteo Moretto , Al-Hilal came back in with a new offer for Osimhen overnight, which is reportedly worth the requested €75m, but split into two equal instalments of €37.5m.

By Adeboye Amosu




