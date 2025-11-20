NPFL: Folarin Pleased With Remo Stars’ Win Over Kano Pillars

Remo Stars assistant coach Suleiman Folarin hopes the team will keep getting better following Wednesday’s victory over Kano Pillars.

The defending champions defeated Mohammed Babaganaru’s side 1-0 in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday five encounter in Abeokuta.

Victor Mbaoma nodded home the winning goal in the 34th minute.

“It was a good game for us after losing at home in our last match against Rangers,” Folarin told Remo Stars media.

“The boys fought hard to get the victory. Overall, it was a great game.

“Yes, we lost some many scoring chances but defensively we were a little bit better, and we will improve more on goal scoring before our next game.”

Remo Stars moved to 15th position on the table with 16 points from 12 matches.

The Sky Blue Stars will entertain Barau FC in a matchday 14 fixture this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



