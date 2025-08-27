Fourth Division Club Grimsby Knock Man United Out Of Carabao Cup

Bryan Mbeumo missed the key penalty as Grimsby Town sealed a famous 12-11 penalty shootout win against Manchester United as the League Two side knocked Ruben Amorim’s wretched Red Devils out of the Carabao Cup, independent.co.uk reports.

This was the Old Trafford outfit’s first game in the second round of the competition since 2014, when Louis van Gaal’s side were embarrassed 4-0 at League One side MK Dons.

United suffered even greater humiliation on Wednesday at a bouncing Blundell Park, where Charles Vernam scored before Red Devils youth product Tyrell Warren capitalised on goalkeeper Andre Onana’s latest error.

Grimsby had chances to pull further ahead in the second half, only for substitute Mbeumo to pull one back and Harry Maguire’s latest last-gasp goal to snatch a 2-2 draw and take the match to penalties.

Onana saved new signing Clarke Oduour’s spot-kick and Matheus Cunha blew the chance to win it for the visitors, with the goals continuing until Mbeumo thumped his effort off the crossbar as fans poured onto the pitch.



