    Nigeria National Teams

    Friendly: Ajibade Grabs Brace In Super Falcons’ Win Over Cameroon

    Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 2-0 in their friendly at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Tuesday night.

    Captain Rasheedat Ajibade scored twice in the first half to help the Super Falcons maintain their dominance over Jean Baptiste Bisseck’s side.

    The Super Falcons dominanted the opening exchanges moving the ball around with confidence.

    Cameroon however put up a good fight by keeping things tight at the back.

    The breakthrough came for the Super Falcons in the 28th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Ajibade was fell inside the box.

    The forward colly slotted the ball past former Bayelsa Queens goalkeeper Ange Gabriel Bawou.

    She scored her second of the game two minutes before the break following a superb pass from Omorinsola Babajide.

    No goal was recorded after the break despite good chances for both teams.

