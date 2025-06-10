Friendly: Senegal Becomes First African Team To Beat England After 3-1 Win

England suffered their first-ever defeat by African opposition – in their 22nd match against nations from that continent – as they lost 3-1 to Senegal in an international friendly game at the City Ground on Tuesday.

The Three Lions had met African heavyweights like Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Algeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire in 21 previous meetings with African opposition without defeat.

But the unbeaten streak was finally ended as the Teranga Lions came from 1-0 down to triumph.

Harry Kane’s early opener was overturned by strikes from Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Chiekh Sabaly as England suffered their first defeat under Thomas Tuchel.

England were in front on seven minutes with a neat move, involving Eberechi Eze and Conor Gallagher, who fed Anthony Gordon for a weak shot which Edouard Mendy spilled, allowing Kane to stab home.

Also Read: Nottingham Forest Extend Aina’s Contract

Senegal equalised with five minutes left in the first half as Gana Gueye’s lofted ball over the top allowed Nicolas Jackson to nip in behind his Chelsea team-mate Trevoh Chalobah and cut back for Sarr who outpaced Kyle Walker to poke home.

In the 62nd minute Senegal took the lead. Kalidou Koulibaly’s searching pass left Myles Lewis-Skelly and Levi Colwill horribly exposed, allowing Diarra to cut in from the right and nutmeg FA Cup winner with Crystal Palace Dean Henderson at his near post.

Bellingham thought he had equalised for England on 84 minutes only for the effort to be ruled out for handball against Levi Colwill when the Chelsea defender met a Noni Madueke corner.

Then late in the 93rd minute, Curtis Jones lost possession, Lamine Camara centred for Chiekh Sabaly to lose Chalobah and stick home the third goal.



