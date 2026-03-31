Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Friendly: Uzoho, Sor, Fernandez Start For Super Eagles Vs Jordan

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:1 Comment1 Min Read

    Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made six changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s international friendly against Jordan.

    Omonia Nicosia’s Francis Uzoho will start in goal.

    Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi will feature at right-back and left-back, respectively.

    Emmanuel Fernandez will partner Igoh Ogbu at centre-back.

    Read Also:Friendly: Super Eagles Target Win Against Jordan’s Al-Nashama

    Coventry City’s Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika will take charge of the midfield.

    Akor Adams will lead the team’s attack for the second consecutive game.

    Adams will be supported by Ademola Lookman, Yira Sor, and Moses Simon, who will captain the team on the night.

    Super Eagles X1 Vs Jordan

    Uzoho

    Osayi-Samuel, Fernandez, Ogbu, Sanusi

    Onyeka, Onyedika

    Simon, Sor, Lookman, Adams

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    1 Comment

    1. Tarara Climbie on

      Uzoho10 Kuzoho11. Uzoho Muzoho. You are far better than other. Heaven bless all returning Super Eagles goalkeepers

      Reply
    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.