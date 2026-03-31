Friendly: Uzoho, Sor, Fernandez Start For Super Eagles Vs Jordan

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made six changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s international friendly against Jordan.
Omonia Nicosia’s Francis Uzoho will start in goal.
Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi will feature at right-back and left-back, respectively.
Emmanuel Fernandez will partner Igoh Ogbu at centre-back.
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Coventry City’s Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika will take charge of the midfield.
Akor Adams will lead the team’s attack for the second consecutive game.
Adams will be supported by Ademola Lookman, Yira Sor, and Moses Simon, who will captain the team on the night.
Super Eagles X1 Vs Jordan
Uzoho
Osayi-Samuel, Fernandez, Ogbu, Sanusi
Onyeka, Onyedika
Simon, Sor, Lookman, Adams
By Adeboye Amosu
Uzoho10 Kuzoho11. Uzoho Muzoho. You are far better than other. Heaven bless all returning Super Eagles goalkeepers