Friendly: Uzoho, Sor, Fernandez Start For Super Eagles Vs Jordan

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made six changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s international friendly against Jordan.

Omonia Nicosia’s Francis Uzoho will start in goal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Zaidu Sanusi will feature at right-back and left-back, respectively.

Emmanuel Fernandez will partner Igoh Ogbu at centre-back.

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Coventry City’s Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika will take charge of the midfield.

Akor Adams will lead the team’s attack for the second consecutive game.

Adams will be supported by Ademola Lookman, Yira Sor, and Moses Simon, who will captain the team on the night.

Super Eagles X1 Vs Jordan

Uzoho

Osayi-Samuel, Fernandez, Ogbu, Sanusi

Onyeka, Onyedika

Simon, Sor, Lookman, Adams



By Adeboye Amosu



