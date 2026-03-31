Tottenham Appoint De Zerbi New Manager On Long-Term Contract

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi as their new manager.

Spurs are just one point outside the relegation zone with seven games of the Premier League season remaining, France 24 reports.

De Zerbi replaces Igor Tudor, whose interim reign lasted just seven games after Spurs crashed out of the Champions League and fell ever closer to the Premier League drop zone.

“I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world,” said De Zerbi in a club statement.

Also Read: Tudor Leaves Tottenham Hotspur After Just Seven Games In Charge

“I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season.”

De Zerbi established a positive reputation for himself in England during a two-year spell as Brighton boss between 2022 and 2024.

His time at Marseille started positively, finishing second to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last season to qualify for the Champions League.

But he left the French club in February after failing to make it out of the Champions League group phase and a humiliating 5-0 defeat by PSG.

Tottenham have not tasted life outside the top flight of English football since the 1977/78 season.



