Haaland: Every Game Is A Final For Man City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has declared that every remaining game for the club is a final as the club chases another Premier League title.



The Norwegian international stated this in an interview with the club’s website ahead of today’s mouthwatering clash against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.



Despite winning the Carabao Cup already, Haaland stated the team is “hungry for more” and motivated to maintain the club’s high standards.



“For sure, it is a big part of the title decider. But there’s still plenty of games left and we have a final every single week now,” Haaland pointed out.

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“Last week against Chelsea was a final, now against Arsenal it is another final. There’s plenty of games to play and this is a really important one.



“Really good. The last game against Chelsea was an amazing game for us. We started a bit sloppy, but we finished really strong. We are doing good and we are hungry for more. We need to continue and try to play our game as always.



“Don’t think too much, play engaging football, try to enjoy the game and win games.Of course. City is a club that you should come to and win trophies. We won a trophy a few weeks ago which was a nice feeling. We have to build on that.



“We have to want more and win trophies every single season because that is the standard that we have here at Manchester City.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.913 1xbet X Draw 3.745 1xbet Arsenal FC 4.43 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Manchester City halftime lead Manchester City has led at halftime in 9 of their last 10 home matches. Arsenal over 0.5 goals Arsenal scored more than 0.5 goals against Manchester City in 3 of their last 5 meetings.



