He Is A Great Leader --Al Kholood Owner Hails Troost-Ekong

Al Kholood owner Ben Harburg has hailed Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong’s leadership quality and maturity in the club.



Recall that Al Kholood created history by becoming the first foreign-owned club in the Roshn Saudi League following the acquisition by the Harburg Group this summer.



The Nigerian international, who is expected to play a key role in the team, has become one of the cornerstones of Harburg’s project.



“To have someone like William [Troost-Ekong] on my team is a dream come true. And more importantly, because he’s a tremendous human being,” Harburg told SPL.

“He’s a great leader, he’s very mature, he’s seen everything, he’s played everywhere and, as a club, with the instability and challenge that we’re facing at this handover, is absolutely essential to that.



“So, we certainly spend more talking with him than most and asking him – which he’s doing – to play this role as a ballast, to stabilise us and balance us during a really challenging time.



“That’s the No.1 thing he provides today, is that maturity and leadership in the locker room. In the future, we’re excited to find ways to activate him and engage with his fans in Nigeria and around the world.”



