He's A Decent Goal-Scorer --Ex-England Star Hails Dessers

Former England striker Matt Le Tissier has described Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers as a decent goal scorer.

He made this known after the Nigerian international was denied the Scottish Premiership’s Player of the Year award last season despite winning the top scorer award.

Scottish League Top Scorer

Recall that Dessers netted 29 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions for Rangers last season.



Since joining the team, he has scored 52 goals in 115 appearances.

Dessers Should Have Won Scottish Premiership’s Player of the Year Award

Speaking with Football Insider, Tissier stated that Dessers should have been named the Scottish Premiership’s Player of the Year.



“It’s a fair chance it’s going to be a Celtic player, but then you’ve got people like Lawrence Shankland, who scores a lot of goals.



“He’s obviously going to be in and amongst the top scorers for the season.



“You look at those guys that are scoring all the goals, they’re the ones that get the headlines, and when the trophies start being handed out, they’re normally at the top of the list.



“The other one for me was Cyril Dessers, who I think is a decent goal-scorer.



“I think if he gets on a roll, he could quite easily be challenging the top goal-scorer up in Scotland, and if you are in that battle, then you’re normally in the running for Player of the Season as well,” the former England striker told Football Insider.



