Boniface Set To Join Serie A Giants

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface is on the verge of sealing a move to Serie A club AC Milan, reports Completesports.com.

According to Sky Sport reporter, Patrick Berger, Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, and the Rooseneri are already in talks to finalise a permanent contract.

“Victor Boniface (24/) is close to joining AC Milan! The Italian side and Bayer Leverkusen are in direct talks to finalize a permanent deal,” Berger wrote on his X account.

“Milan have sent an official offer in the last 48 hours, which Leverkusen are currently reviewing. All parties are confident to get the deal done. Igli Tare is pushing for Boniface.

“Boniface already has an agreement in principle with Milan, waiting for the green light.”

The striker was unused substitute in Leverkusen’s DFB Pokal victory over Sonnenhof GroBaspach last weekend.

The move will see the former Union Saint-Gillloise player unite with compatriot Samuel Chukwueze.

By Adeboye Amosu



